Pak: Imran Khan 'threatens' National Accountability Bureau Investing Officer

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 7 : Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan allegedly 'threatened' the investigating officer of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during a hearing held at Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

During a hearing on the Toshakhana case, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder got up from his seat and blamed NAB's investigating officer, Mohsin Haroon, for his wife Bushra Bibi's imprisonment, as per ARY News report.

Expressing his annoyance on the actions taken against him and Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan blamed Haroon and said, "When I go out, I will not leave you and the NAB chairman," ARY News quoted him as saying.

During the hearing, Khan urged party members not to criticize Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, showing his support for Gandapur during the hearing.

Earlier on August 27, Khan and Bushra Bibi filed separate post-arrest bail pleas in the new Toshakhana case related to a jewellery set gifted by the Saudi crown prince.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife have filed the applications through Barrister Salman Safdar under Section 9(b) of NA Ordinance 1999 and Section 497 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The applications have requested the accountability court to grant post-arrest bail to the couple in the "interest of justice and fair play".

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have mentioned the state and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman as parties to the case. The development comes at a time when Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are on judicial remand in Adiala jail over the Toshakhana case filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) last week.

The couple was arrested in the said case on July 13, hours after a district and sessions court in Islamabad acquitted them in the iddat case (un-Islamic nikah case).

The reference, which comprises two volumes, was filed by NAB investigation officer Mohsin Haroon and case officer Waqar Hassan in an accountability court, according to a Geo News report.

