Pak: Imran Khan's wife charged for 'inflammatory" speech concerning Saudi Arabia

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 23 : Two fresh charges have been imposed against incarcerated Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, ARY News reported.

Days after she made a video statement, Bushra Bibi on the allegations of making inflammatory statements to incite hatred. The proceedings are being conducted under Section 126 of the Telegraph Act of 1885 and other relevant laws.

Pakistan's Former First Lady accused Saudi Arabia of playing a part in the ouster of Imran Khan.

The case accuses Bushra Bibi of making 'provocative remarks intended to stir public emotions'. The charges claimed that the statement, made with intent and planning, targeted Saudi Arabia, as per ARY News.

The first case, in Dera Ghazi Khan was filed on the complaint of a citizen named Ghulam Yaseen. The second case was filed in Rajanpur, by another citizen, Hakeem.

The PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has given clarification on the issue. Party's spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif on Friday said that Bushra Bibi's statement was taken "out of context".

Saif's clarification came after the PTI members distanced themselves from Bushra Bibi's statement. He blamed the media for distorting her statement, and said, "Bushra Bibi did not level any allegation against Saudi Arabia or Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud."

Bushra alleged that when Imran Khan went to Madina "barefoot", the then-army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa started receiving "their calls".

The former first lady claimed that Bajwa was asked, "Who is this person you have brought with you [...] we don't want such personalities. Since then, they launched a smear campaign against us and started calling Imran a Jewish agent."

Slamming the incumbent government, Barrister Saif said: "The government wants to spoil the relationship between the PTI founder and the Saudi crown prince."

"Bushra Bibi's viewpoint is her own. She will clarify whether her statement was personal or intended to represent the party's stance," Geo News quoted him as saying.

Earlier on November 22, both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz strongly condemned Bushra Bibi's remarks, accusing her of harming Pakistan's relations with, Saudi Arabia.

He criticized the "poisonous rhetoric" against Pakistan's allies, particularly Saudi Arabia, and warned of its potential repercussions.

Maryam Nawaz labelled the remarks as an attack on Pakistan's most trusted ally. Maryam Nawaz was staggered at how a "non-political individual" could harm Pakistan's foreign relations.

