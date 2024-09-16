Pak information minister Tarar says Constitutional amendment 'delayed' due to prolong discussions

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 16 : Pakistan's Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, said that the ongoing constitutional amendment process is of great importance to the nation and added that extensive stakeholder participation is necessary for these crucial changes, according to ARY News.

Speaking to the media, Tarar clarified that lengthy talks with various major parties, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, are the only reason the revisions haven't been presented yet.

Tarar said, "The progress related to the constitutional amendments will be shared with the nation."

He emphasised that attempts are being made to come to an agreement in order to implement changes that will benefit the general public and enhance Pakistan's legal system.

"Discussions are underway with constitutional experts from all parties, and each clause of the proposed amendments is being carefully reviewed," Tarar said, according to ARY News.

Tarar expressed hope that when the changes are implemented, everyone in Pakistan will live better.

"It is our duty to act out legislation that is good for the people," he said.

The Minister of Information also emphasised that the current delay is a normal part of the consultation process and that the revisions would be presented after the discussions are over.

"We don't want to present the draft prematurely and create confusion. The issue is complex, and consultations are necessary to remove any confusion," Tarar said.

Although he acknowledged that this is a gradual process, he gave the public the assurance that efforts are being made to make meaningful headway on the constitutional modifications shortly.

