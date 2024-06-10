Pak investigative agency confiscates huge cache of smuggled diesel in Lahore

Lahore [Pakistan], June 10 : The Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Anti-Smuggling Unit carried out an operation in Lahore on the Interior Minister's orders and found a sizable cache of Iranian diesel that had been smuggled into Lahore, ARY News reported on Sunday.

On Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's orders, the FIA Lahore's Anti-Smuggling Unit launched a search.

It sealed the warehouse after seizing 43,000 litres of illegal Iranian diesel.

The FIA sent a sample to the laboratory after the illegal diesel was discovered, and after the forensic investigation, additional action will be taken.

The FIA Anti-Smuggling Unit spokesperson noted that the operation was carried out with the help of customs officials, according to ARY News.

When law enforcement officials carried out a raid on Hub River Road in Karachi back in April, they found millions of dollars' worth of illicit commodities, including Iranian diesel, even then as well, which highlights that the practice is not new in the country.

As per the announcement made by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Asad Raza, five individuals were apprehended in relation to the illegal trade, and smuggled products valued at billions of dollars were taken from their custody.

According to DIG South, the seized products included cigarettes, cloth, copper, juice, and dried milk, demonstrating the wide variety of illegal goods being trafficked in the region.

The seized goods were also found hidden inside two buses and an oil tanker.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor