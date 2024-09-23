Pak investigative agency submits supplementary challan against Imran Khan in Toshakhana case

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 23 : Pakistan investigative agency submitted a supplementary challan on Monday in the Toshakhana case against former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, reported ARY News.

A list of the 24 witnesses in the case is included in the challan that was filed with Special Judge Central. According to the FIA challan, there is hard evidence in the Toshakhana case against the founder of the PTI and his spouse.

The challenger said that the evidence demonstrated that the husband and wife had allegedly used corruption and criminal ways to obtain financial benefits, and that the "former premier acquired Bulgarian necklace at lower rate from Toshakhana by using his position," ARY News reported.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were 'engaged' in the unauthorized selling of valuable commodities, such as designer watches and gold and diamond jewellery, according to the NAB.

Khan and Bushra Bibi were also charged by the NAB with selling the presents without proving they were theirs or having been placed in the Toshakhana, as per the law.

Hours after their acquittal in the Iddat case, Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi were taken into custody on July 13 in connection with a new National Accountability Bureau (NAB) reference pertaining to Toshakhana.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were taken into custody by the NAB team led by Deputy Director Mohsin Haroon from the Adiala Jail.

Imran Khan (71), who served as Pakistan's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023 on multiple charges, including the Toshakhana case, the cypher case, and the unlawful marriage case. His wife has also remained in prison for months.

