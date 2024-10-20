Pak: JUI-F seeks PTI's response before casting vote on 26th constitutional amendment

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 20 : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has sought the response of Imran Khan founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) before casting its vote in favour of 26th constitutional amendment, Geo News reported.

Rehman has sought a day's time to wait for PTI's response on the proposed constitutional amendment that has been subject to various protests over the allegations that the bill would undermine the powers of the judiciary.

Rehman said that his party is willing to vote in favour of the amendment bill given the Pakistan government agreed to remove all parts on which JUI-F did not agree. He further stated that no major part of difference now exist between his party and the government, Geo News reported on Saturday.

Talking to media along with Pakistan People's Party's Bilawal Bhutto, Rehman further stated that they are expecting a positive response from the PTI.

"The JUI-F kept the PTI abreast of any progress that the party made in talks with the government," he said.

"Despite the PTI has issues with the government's attitude, the message from the PTI founder which was conveyed to him was positive in nature," he stressed, as Geo News reported.

Rehman said that PTI will soon inform him about their decision after which the sessions of the parliament will be convened.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal told the reporters that he wanted the legislation to take place with the consensus of all the political parties.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the party will follow their founder, Imran Khan's directives on constitutional amendments.

