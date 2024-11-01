Pak: KP CM welcomes 42 rescue personnel arrested for their participation in PTI's D-Chowk protest

Quetta [Balochistan], November 1, : Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur of Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday welcomed the 42 freed personnel by showering rose petals who were released from the Attock district jail.

The personnel were released weeks after they were arrested for participating in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) D-Chowk protest against the government in Islamabad, as per Geo News.

Gandapur announced that the 42 rescue personnel who remained in the custody of the federal and Punjab police amid the protests held earlier in October would be promoted, as per Geo News.

Geo News reported they were released alongside 86 others arrested during and after the protest. Gandapur's announcement came after he invited the personnel to his residence for a meeting following their release. The rescue personnel included firefighters, drivers, medical technicians and other staffers.

Director General Rescue 1122 Muhammad Ayaz Khan told Geo News that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM has announced a one-step promotion of the released rescue personnel as well as a one-month extra salary.

Ayaz said he is grateful to the chief minister for encouraging the rescue personnel, as he assured to increase their allowances and has also assured to increase their retirement age from 50 to 60 years. He added that six personnel of the department are still imprisoned.

Over 10 KP police personnel and over 40 employees of Rescue 1122 were arrested by the Punjab police for accompanying a protest rally in the capital city led by Gandapur.

The crackdown came as the federal and Punjab governments took stern action against the workers of the Imran Khan-founded party who marched into Islamabad to hold a protest rally, as per Geo News.

Islamabad witnessed unrest owing to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's protest, with authorities resorting to firing tear gas and placing containers across the city to prevent the party workers' march.

Apart from the provincial government's personnel and officials being held, 22 vehicles of the Rescue 1122, Peshawar Development Authority and Local Government were also incarcerated, as per Geo News.

