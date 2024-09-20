Pak: Lahore HC dismisses plea seeking ban on Tehreek-e-Insaf's public rally on Sept 21

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 20 : The plea seeking a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) public rally in Lahore, which is set to take place tomorrow (September 21), was rejected by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday, reported ARY News.

A three-person full bench of the Lahore High Court rendered the decision in response to attorney Nadeem Sarwar's application.

In his plea, Sarwar begged the LHC to prevent the PTI from holding a demonstration in the public tomorrow in Lahore.

The LHC bench dismissed the plea, stating that the applicant is not 'affected party', reported ARY News.

Separately on Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved Lahore High Court (LHC) against arrests ahead of party rally at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore.

Citing details, ARY News reported that Sheikh Imtiaz and Yasir Gillani filed the plea, which asks for protection from the arrests of its leaders and workers ahead of the September 21 rally.

The plea claimed that party members' constitutional right to hold rallies is being violated by the police's detention of them in Punjab.

The petitioners asked the court to direct the police to cease making arrests and permit a peaceful demonstration.

