Pak: Lahore High Court denies plea seeking ban on PTI rally

Lahore [Pakistan], September 20 : Pakistan's Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a plea by advocate Nadeem Sarwar seeking a ban on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Lahore rally, scheduled on Saturday, ARY News reported.

A three-member full bench of Lahore High Court pronounced the decision, stating that Sarwar was not an 'affected party.'

In a related event on Wednesday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moved the Lahore High Court against arrests of their members and leaders ahead of the party rally at Minar-e-Pakistan Lahore on Saturday. The plea was filed by Sheikh Imtiaz and Yasir Gillani, as per ARY News.

The plea stated that the police were arresting party members in Punjab, violating their constitutional right to organize a rally. The petitioners requested the court to order the authorities to stop the arrests and allow the rally to take place peacefully.

Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced that they will hold a power show in Lahore on Saturday, ARY News reported.

PTI General Secretary for Lahore, Awais Younis said on Thursday that they have given tasks to their party officials to ensure the success of the rally, ARY News reported.

Younis said that Lahore residents will demonstrate support to the party and its incarcerated founder. ARY News quoted him as saying, "Zinda Dalan Lahore will prove once again that Lahore stands with PTI founder."

Earlier in its rally on September 8, Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-Insaf, was issued a warning by the local administration to adhere to the rally's NOC guidelines, which mandated them to vacate the venue by 7pm, ARY News reported.

In the Sangjani Rally, the district magistrate issued several reminders to vacate the venue. But the rally exceeded the permit time, which made the police and the administration take action against them, as per ARY News report.

The participants arriving from a different route clashed with the police as the PTI workers threw stones, leading the police to respond with tear gas at Choongi No 26 area, ARY News stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor