Pak: Lahore imposes temporary ban on outdoor activities amid rising air pollution

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 12 : The Lahore district administration has banned outdoor activities to address the increasing threat of smog, as reported by ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the DC Lahore, outdoor activities will remain suspended starting from November 11 to 17.

All sports, exhibitions, and events are suspended, as is outdoor dining at restaurants; however, religious gatherings are exempt, the notification read. Further, shops, markets, and malls will close by 8 PM, while medical stores, labs, petrol pumps, and grocery stores are exempt from the restrictions, ARY News reported.

Large department stores are permitted to keep only grocery and medical sections open.

Notably, Islamabad also imposed restrictions to tackle the city's worsening smog and air pollution, by closing all brick kilns and factories that emit smoke.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon recently held a meeting with key stakeholders, including Assistant Commissioners, Islamabad Transport Authority, and Excise Department, outlining strict steps to curb harmful emissions across the city.

According to the decisions taken in the meeting, factories that emit smoke will be temporarily shut down while all brick kilns will remain closed until further notice to help reduce smog levels.

Meanwhile, the smoke-emitting vehicles will be banned from the roads in Islamabad Capital Territory.

Further, the burning of garbage, leaves, or any other materials outdoors is prohibited and activities that harm the environment will face restrictions. On the other side, the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has been conducting regular inspections to enforce these measures.

Green Master Plan's recent report has shed light on the alarming rise of Lahore smog, highlighting six main causes contributing to the increase in smog and air pollution in the city.

According to the report, the city's rapid development has transformed Lahore into a concrete jungle, exacerbating the Lahore smog issue. Reduced green spaces have led to a rise in temperatures, turning the city into a 'heat island.'

The report reveals that 33 square kilometres (kms) of industrial zones are situated near residential areas, significantly contributing to Lahore's smog problem. It warns that if dispersed industries are not relocated to designated industrial areas within the next decade, irreversible damage may occur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor