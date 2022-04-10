Pak: Lone PTI member Ali Muhammad Khan witnesses complete session of no-confidence motion against Imran Khan

Ali Muhammad Khan, the lone member of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) witnessed the complete session for the vote of the no-confidence motion against his leader Imran Khan on Saturday.

Former Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan was sitting alone in the National Assembly supporting PTI.

In a pure democratic gesture, he sat till the proceedings of the no-confidence motion ended late mid-night, while Imran Khan skipped the no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan has become the first Prime Minister of Pakistan to lose a no-trust vote in the National Assembly.

Despite several attempts to block the no-confidence motion here in the National Assembly, the voting took place after midnight in which as many as 174 members voted in favour of the motion in the 342-member House while members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were absent.

Notably, no Prime Minister has completed a full five-year tenure in Pakistan so far, according to reports.

The voting took place after a high political drama in the National Assembly with the Supreme Court overturning the decision of the Deputy Speaker to reject the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the ruling PTI-led coalition.

Earlier, defending Imran Khan, he said, "Today is an important day for Pakistan."

He said that a Muslim is not born to give up. "If he is forced to be enslaved, he will become Babur. He will emerge as Sultan Tipu. He will happily embrace martyrdom, but he will not accept slavery. I am happy and proud to stand with Imran Khan. He gave up his power but did not accept slavery. You all are happy today, May Allah keeps you happy. I have served as a soldier to Imran Khan and as a servant to Pakistan."

Imran Khan sought to link the opposition's move to oust him through a no-trust vote with "foreign conspiracy" and named the United States in some of his speeches. However, the United States rejected his allegations. Imran Khan also gave calls for people to take to the streets while the joint opposition remained steadfast in its objective of defeating him.

Ali Muhammad Khan also questioned the allegations of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Imran Khan, whom he considered a US agent and a Jew. "Why the US pulled up all efforts to remove him?" he questioned.

No prime minister has completed full five-year tenure in Pakistan's 75-year history. Pakistan, a parliamentary democracy for most of its history, has had a total of 29 prime ministers since 1947.

( With inputs from ANI )

