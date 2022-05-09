Pak Minister accuses Imran Khan of curtailing press freedom by 'torturing' journalists

Pakistan's Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb lambasted the ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan for torturing journalists, kidnapping them from their homes and shutting down their programmes.

These remarks by the Information Minister came while she was addressing the Meet the Press programme at Lahore Press Club on Sunday, reported Pakistan's media outlet Radio Pakistan.

The Minister criticized Imran Khan for issuing fatwas in order to conceal the poor performance of his government. Apart from condemning the ex-PM she assured the journalists of resolution to all their issues and said that the government firmly believes in freedom of press and expression.

She hailed democracy and praised all the journalists who have worked towards upholding that. The Minister praised the sacrifices and services rendered by journalists for the restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country.

During her address, the Information Minister termed the role of Press Clubs as 'positive and effective'. Aurangzeb on Sunday warned Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against creating mayhem and bloodshed on May 20 long march, as per the media outlet.

She announced that if the PTI's planned long march to Islamabad leads to bloodshed, then the government will take measures to stop it.

Her comment came in response to former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed's statement when he expressed his fears that the PTI's planned long march might get "bloody" and demanded the "powerful quarters" to intervene.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Saturday that if former Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad does not withdraw his statement calling the long march bloody, he would not be allowed to leave his house.

Notably, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to bring more than 3 million people to Islamabad after May 20 for a protest march, local media reported.

Addressing a political gathering in Abbottabad, Imran claimed, "It is my faith that no matter how many containers they will erect, more than 3 million people will reach Islamabad."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor