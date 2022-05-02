Pak Minister claims Imran Khan retained official vehicle worth PKR 150 mln

Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan has retained an official vehicle worth Pakistani rupees 150 million, reported local media.

Aurangzeb said that a premier could keep cars in his use only according to the law, however, Khan took a BMW X5 on his way out, which was basically a car from the PM Office's pool for foreign delegations, reported the Dawn newspaper.

She further said that the former premier insisted that he wanted to keep this car, although he had earlier criticized previous governments over expensive cars in Prime Minister's House.

Explaining the expenses, the Pakistani minister said that the price of that car when it was purchased in 2016 was PKR 30 million, the current value of which is 60 million. She added that the vehicle would cost around PKR 150 million if the bomb-proofing and bullet-proofing were factored in.

Speaking on the Toshakhana controversy, Aurangzeb further said that Imran Khan was the only Prime Minister who sold off gifts from foreign countries in their own countries.

She claimed that Khan lowered the gift retention percentage from Toshakhana to 20 per cent to get those gifts and then later raised it to 50 per cent.

He then bought those gifts from the money taken from Farah Khan, who was making billions on his behest by taking bribes for the appointment of every government official in Punjab, Aurangzeb said while adding that Imran Khan also made money through sugar and flour scandals.

She added that Imran Khan also smuggled a handgun gifted by another country's diplomat into Pakistan and kept it with himself instead of submitting it to the state depository.

"You are a thief, a cheat, a liar and a swindler but trying to pose yourself as a pious person only to hide the wrongdoings and corruption," the media outlet quoted the minister as saying.

The Information Minister said that people in the country are facing inflation and unemployment due to Imran Khan's incompetence.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor