Pak minister Qureshi slammed on social media over 'offensive' posture in meeting with Saudi envoy

Pakistan's Foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has been slammed by Pakistani citizens on social media over the "disrespectful" position" during his meeting with Saudi Arabia Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki.

The Saudi Ambassador had called on Qureshi in Islamabad on Tuesday, reported Geo News.

Many Saudis found Qureshi sitting with one leg crossed and the other pointing in the direction of the Al-Malki offensive, the report said.

A Saudi citizen took to Twitter and said that "the Pakistani minister's sitting manner was devoid of diplomatic etiquette".

Another angry Saudi citizen wrote on social media: "We, as Saudis, do not accept that the Pakistani foreign minister insults the Saudi ambassador in this manner".

"I think that the Pakistani minister's behaviour was intentional," he added, reported Geo News.

"Frankly if I were one of the Saudi ambassadors, I would have left," another Saudi Twitter user said.

Pakistani citizens also condemned Qureshi's sitting position terming it as "against diplomatic norms".

One user wrote, "Pakistan's foreign minister is in dire need of learning literature. Pakistan begs from Saudi Arabia every year."

Another Twitter user said, "Shah Mehmood should apologize asap for his uncouth and jail behaviour which is totally against diplomatic norms. Remember KSA gives us aid."

( With inputs from ANI )

