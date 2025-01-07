Pak: MQM leader appeals for UN intervention over party activist's disappearance

London [UK], January 7 : Altaf Hussain, the founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has urgently called on United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to intervene in the case of Muhammad Kamran, an MQM activist who was forcibly disappeared last month.

In a post on X, Hussain described the dire situation faced by the Mohajir community, particularly MQM members, emphasising a disturbing pattern of human rights violations. He alleged that party activists are being systematically targeted through enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Highlighting the recent abduction of Kamran, Hussain stated that he was taken by Pakistan's paramilitary Rangers on December 9, 2024, during a visit to Azizabad, Karachi, to pay homage to MQM martyrs.

Kamran's fate and location remain unknown despite a habeas corpus petition filed in the Sindh High Court. Hussain voiced his deep concern for Kamran's safety and urged the UN Secretary-General to press the Pakistani government for answers. He condemned the ongoing crackdown on MQM members and called for global attention to the plight of his party's supporters.

In his letter to the UN, Hussain highlighted the broader persecution faced by the Mohajir community, accusing Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies of employing violent tactics and illegal detentions to stifle dissent.

He wrote, "I humbly request you to raise it with the government of Pakistan and seek clarification as to why my millions of followers are not allowed to freely associate themselves with their chosen political party." He further stated, "We are and will keep continuing to inform the relevant UN bodies of these atrocities."

Hussain's appeal underscores the urgency of international solidarity in addressing these alleged human rights abuses. He expressed hope that Antonio Guterres' intervention would help protect the fundamental rights of all Pakistanis, including the Mohajirs, and ensure accountability for these violations.

As the case of Muhammad Kamran unfolds, Hussain remains resolute in his mission to bring global attention to the challenges faced by MQM members and to secure justice for those who have been targeted.

