Pak: Multiple armed attacks in Balochistan ahead of general elections

Balochistan [Pakistan], February 2 : Multiple attacks, including bomb blasts and shootings, have been reported across Balochistan ahead of the general elections, which have caused numerous casualties and property damage, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

An incident involving a bomb blast was reported in the capital of Balochistan, Quetta, which resulted in one person's death near the police post on Sabzal Road, according to the police.

The police further said that the identity of the deceased has not yet been found.

Moreover, two consecutive explosions occurred on Qambarani Road in Quetta, targeting the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) election office and a Police Eagle Force vehicle, as per The Balochistan Post.

Reportedly, unidentified individuals used hand grenades on the PML-N office and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the Eagle Forces vehicle.

However, no casualties have been reported, but the Eagle Forces vehicle sustained severe damage.

Following these attacks on election candidates, the Pakistan electoral body has taken notice and requested an immediate report from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

In another incident, unidentified gunmen attacked a trawler carrying stones on the N-25 highway from Karachi to Quetta in the Mangochar area of Kalat, marking the second attack on natural resource exploration companies on the same highway within 24 hours.

Moreover, a hand grenade was hurled at the main gate of the Pakistan Coast Guard's office; however, it did not explode.

Later, the bomb disposal squad diffused the grenade, The Balochistan Post reported.

In a similar incident, an unidentified individual also hurled a hand grenade at the Central Jail in Mastung district, injuring a soldier named Sepoy Mudasir, who was later taken to the hospital.

Furthermore, a hand grenade was lobbed at the Deputy Commissioner (FC) office in the Chitkan area of Panjgur, causing no casualties.

In Balochistan's Dukki district, unidentified armed men attacked a coal mine site and abducted two miners.

The minor victims were identified as Masood and Haider, residents of Paktia, Afghanistan, according to The Balochistan Post.

The miners expressed concern over the incident and confirmed that the attackers had also threatened them to immediately stop working on the mine site.

Separately, unidentified armed men attacked an outpost of Pakistani forces in Noshki district.

Moreover, six additional attacks were reported in different parts of the Kech district, targeting Pakistani forces' positions on Thursday.

In Turbat city, a grenade attack on an FC post at Ghulam Nabi Chowk reportedly injured one Frontier Corps (FC) soldier.

Additionally, unidentified armed men launched four separate attacks on Pakistan forces outposts in Shepchar of Mand, Ginnah, Sami Kalag, and Gwarkop of Kech district.

According to the reports, there have been losses of life and property to the forces in these attacks, but authorities have not issued a statement yet.

Meanwhile, more than ten rockets were fired towards a Pakistani forces post in the Hoshap area of Kech; further sources confirmed heavy casualties suffered by the forces.

Another explosion took place on the national highway in the Dera Allah Yar area of Jafarabad district, injuring four people in a cracker blast who were subsequently taken to the hospital.

Reportedly, in the wake of general elections, over 29 attacks have taken place on the Pakistani army, election candidates, and natural resources exploration companies in different districts of Balochistan, including Quetta, Khuzdar, Kech, Panjgur, Dukki, Kalat, Noshki, Mastung, and Hub Chowki, in the last 24 hours.

However, no group has claimed responsibility for these attacks so far.

