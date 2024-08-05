Pak: National Disaster Management Authority issues flood alerts in Baluchistan, South Punjab

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 5 : The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a warning of potential flooding in several districts of Baluchistan and South Punjab, ARY News reported.

Residents in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur districts in southern Punjab are advised to be prepared for heavy flooding, while medium to high-level flooding is expected in Zhob, Sibi, Naseerabad, and Qalat districts of Baluchistan.

A spokesman has also warned against flooding in local drains and nullahs in Larkana, Dadu, Jamshoro and Hyderabad districts of Sindh.

The NDMA has cautioned against likely heavy rainfall in the areas adjacent to the Kabul River, which could result in flooding in the tributaries of the river, as per ARY News.

NDMA has said that floodwater could hit low-lying areas and damage infrastructure in Nowshera.

It is to be mentioned here that dozens of villages' land links were disrupted after rainfall at Koh-e-Sulaiman caused flooding in Rod-e-Kohi torrents.

Rojhan has been severely affected by flooding, with water submerging several settlements and entering over 100 homes.

Deputy Commissioner Rajanpur reported that more than 200 people have been evacuated to safer areas.

The floodwaters have caused significant damage, submerging houses, standing crops, and collapsing several homes under intense pressure. The situation remains dire, with many residents displaced and facing uncertainty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor