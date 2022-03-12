Pak Opposition to bring no-trust motion against NA Speaker, questions neutrality over no-confidence against Imran Khan

Pakistan's joint opposition accused the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser of not being neutral on the no-confidence move against the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and has decided to bring a no-trust motion against him.

Raising questions over neutrality, a total of 100 members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the joint opposition have signed a no-trust move against the Speaker. "We are bringing a no-trust move against him as he las lost his neutrality," they alleged.

The opposition accused the speaker of calling MNAs and summoning them for meetings. Notably, if a no-confidence motion is submitted against the National Assembly speaker then he would not be able to chair the proceedings of the assembly, reported ARY News.

This comes at a time when Fawad Chaudhry, Information and Broadcasting Minister said that the National Assembly Speaker would not accept any vote going against the party lines citing article 63 (1) (a) of the Constitution.

"The National Assembly Speaker will not accept such votes against the party lines," he said and added, "the speaker has the authority to give declaration under the article 63 (1) (a)," reported the news channel.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman exuded confidence in the success of the no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan as he claimed to have the support of over 172 members in the National Assembly (MNAs), local media reported.

Notably, in order to make the no-confidence motion against the prime minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan are jettisoning mutual hatred to oust Imran Khan as they submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on Tuesday. However, the Imran Khan government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion.

( With inputs from ANI )

