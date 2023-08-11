Pak: Over 80 killed while resisting robberies in Karachi this year

Karachi [Pakistan], August 11 : Over 80 people were killed while resisting robberies in Pakistan's Karachi during the first seven months of this year, ARY News reported quoting the Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) report.

According to the report, in the first seven months of 2023, street crimes have increased as more than 52,000 incidents were reported in this time period.

The reports also revealed that over 16,000 citizens lost their mobile phones.

The report said that 33,798 motorcycles and 2,296 cars were stolen or snatched during seven months of the ongoing year, while 80 Karachiites were killed during the said period, reported ARY News.

Street crimes have become very common in Karachi as recently, one such incident was reported at the petrol pump where a security guard was shot dead by an armed robber over resisting a robbery bid in the Sher Shah Gulbai area of Karachi.

The CCTV footage of the incident showed a lone robber arriving on a motorcycle at the petrol pump and attempting to snatch the guard’s weapon.

However, when the guard resisted, the robber opened fire, resulting in the death of the security guard – identified as Qamar-ud-Din – on the spot, according to ARY News.

Earlier in June, an incident came into the spotlight where a Pakistani-Canadian national was allegedly shot dead by assailants for resisting a robbery bid in the Nazimabad area of Pakistan's Karachi, The News International reported.

According to local police, the victim has been identified as Amin Alvi. He was killed by the muggers when he was out shopping with four street children.

One of the children accompanying the victim narrated the incident to the police, The News International reported.

He said that the two assailants came on a motorbike and one of them got off and asked the victim to hand over his cash and other valuables. The victim assured of complying with the order but pushed the robber back as he tried to put his hand inside his pockets. After this, the robber shot him down and escaped with his accomplice.

The victim kept lying on the road for several minutes, but none of the passing drivers stopped to help him. A rickshaw driver did take him to the hospital, but he died during the treatment, The News International reported.

