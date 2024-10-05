Pak: PIA air hostess, 2 passengers arrested for smuggling iPhones

Karachi [Pakistan], October 5 : Customs officials at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Pakistan, have seized mobile phones worth millions of Pakistani Rupees from a PIA air hostess and two passengers, according to ARY News.

On Friday, customs officials reported that PIA air hostess Nadia Batool attempted to smuggle 30 iPhones, valued at over PKR 11.2 million, hidden on her person and within her belongings.

In addition, passengers Muhammad Arshad and his wife, Fariha Amin, were found with mobile phones worth PKR 5.5 million concealed in their luggage.

The trio were arrested, and a case has been registered against them. Following the operation involving the air hostess on flight PK-204 from Dubai to Lahore, the airline immediately suspended the crew members involved.

A PIA spokesperson stated that any employee found in violation of the law would face strict disciplinary measures. The airline emphasised its zero-tolerance policy towards illegal activities, confirming that strict action would be taken against the employees involved.

Earlier on Thursday, as the Pakistani government advanced plans to privatise Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), potential buyers set out new conditions, particularly concerning the airline's staff, ARY News reported.

During a Senate Privatisation Committee meeting, chaired by Senator Talal Chaudhry, it was revealed that companies interested in acquiring PIA have called for significant changes.

One of the key demands is the immediate dismissal of all employees, alongside the acquisition of 76% of PIA's shares, with the government being responsible for settling outstanding tax liabilities.

The bidders have also requested an extension to the due diligence deadline, signalling possible delays in the privatisation process.

The Privatisation Commission has tried to negotiate terms that would protect employees from layoffs for at least two to three years. However, the bidders are reported to have refused to make such commitments, showing no willingness to retain staff or take on pension liabilities.

