Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif invites leaders of PPP to sort out differences over power tariff relief

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 22 : Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leaders to a meeting on Thursday (today) to resolve concerns amid mounting disagreements between the two major ruling coalition parties regarding the federal government's downsizing of ministries and the power rate subsidy for Punjab province alone, Dawn reported citing sources.

"Yes, [PPP] chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has received a formal invitation from the prime minister for a meeting at the PM House [on Thursday] which will be followed by a dinner," said a source in the PPP on Wednesday.

The PPP delegation was expected to include Sherry Rahman, the party's parliamentary leader in the Senate, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the former prime minister, and seasoned leader Syed Naveed Qamar, the source said, though this is not confirmed yet.

The party also planned to discuss its future legislative agenda. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Advisor on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah, and a few other important members of his cabinet are expected to support the prime minister at the meeting, according to Dawn.

Bhutto-Zardari has already arrived in Islamabad.

He chaired a meeting of the party's central Punjab chapter at Zardari House on Wednesday which, according to a handout, reported Dawn, and added that the discussions were held on the political situation and PPP's organisational matters.

The verbal spat between the ruling ally and the PPP over the PML-N-led federal and Punjabi administrations over problems of skyrocketing electricity prices and the rightsizing of ministries as part of austerity measures.

When PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz announced a PKR 14 per unit relief for Punjabi users who use 200 to 500 units per month, the tension increased on Friday.

Both the PTI-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa administration and the PPP-led Sindh government expressed contempt for this declaration. Appearing to be short of funds to provide comparable assistance, both provinces denounced the federal and Punjabi administrations, reported Dawn.

PM Sharif on Tuesday came to the Punjab government's rescue, highlighting the Centre had not provided a single penny to the province.

Moreover, the PM asked other provinces to follow in Punjab's footsteps during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, by reallocating their development funds to provide similar relief to electricity consumers.

