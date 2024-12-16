Pak PM's Advisor accuses PTI of spreading 'fake news'

Faisalabad [Pakistan], December 16 : Rana Sanaullah, Advisor to Pakistan's Prime Minister on Political Affairs, said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) social media cell has caused significant damage to the party by attempting to portray lies as truth during the Islamabad's 'do-or-die' rally, ARY News reported.

Sanaullah accused Imran Khan's party of 'misleading' the public with fake news on social media but said their lies were ultimately exposed and caused the party's conspiracies to lay bare.

He alleged that PTI was given governance in one province, yet they attacked Islamabad three times. The third time, when they reached Islamabad's D-Chowk, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stood with them, but they themselves fled.

Sanaullah said that after 2018, the politics of service was replaced by the "politics of abuse," which led to widespread speculation about the country's economic collapse. He asserted that if PML-N's governance had continued, Pakistan could have joined the G20 nations.

Meanwhile, a district court in Pakistan's Islamabad will hear a petition on December 23 about the alleged killing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters during the party's protest, demanding the release of its founder Imran Khan in the capital in last month, as reported by Dawn.

The district and session judge scheduled the hearing after PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan filed the petition accusing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, senior police officials and some unidentified individuals of being involved in the killing and disappearances of PTI workers.

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan, speaking to the media outside the court, mentioned that he was "in favour of comprehensive, unconditional negotiations at every stage".

