Pak policeman kills under-trial prisoner in Larkana central Jail

Larkana (Sindh) [Pakistan], June 20 : A policeman fatally shot an under-trial prisoner at Larkana Central Prison on the day of Eid, allegedly in retaliation for the murder of his maternal uncle, Dawn reported.

The incident sparked outrage, leading to protests by the victim's relatives outside Larkana Press Club on Wednesday.

According to sources, as cited by Dawn, Constable Mohammad Hussain Chandio, the constable, used his official pistol to kill Ali Raza, who had been incarcerated since 2021 for the murder of Hussain's uncle, Ali Raza alias Lakhmir Chandio.

The constable was apprehended by jail authorities and subsequently handed over to Waleed police station, where an FIR was registered against him by security officer Muzaffar Noonari.

Sources indicate the constable confessed to the crime, stating it was an act of revenge for his uncle's murder.

After the completion of medico-legal procedures, Ali Raza's body was released to his family in the presence of a judicial magistrate. The bereaved family laid him to rest and returned on the third day to protest outside Larkana Press Club.

Irshad Khatoon, the victim's mother, along with Abdul Razzak Chandio and other relatives, accused jail staff and the accused of colluding in the planned killing of Ali Raza. They demanded an FIR be registered against them and appealed to the Sindh chief minister, IG Prisons, and relevant authorities for justice.

In response to the incident, Inspector General of Prisons and Correction Service Qazi Nazir Ahmed took action by suspending 11 junior prison officials for gross negligence in their duties.

The shooting has raised serious questions about security and accountability within Larkana Central Prison, highlighting broader concerns about safety and justice in the region, Dawn reported.

