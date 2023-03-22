Pak poll body rejects PTI's plea in foreign funding case

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 22 : The Election Commission of Pakistan has refused to comply with Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) application in the foreign funding case and has rejected the plea, Geo News reported.

Today's hearing was continued by a three-member panel led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, who also announced the decision it had reserved on December 20.

The ECP handed down the ruling on August 2, 2022, proving financial fraud and more than USD 7 million in illicit fundraising. In August 2022, the PTI was given a show-cause notice to demonstrate why no further legal action should be taken against it for egregious financial irregularities.

The top election commissioner questioned the Islamabad High Court's progress in the case during the hearing.

The electoral body rejected the PTI's request seeking a cross-examination of the scrutiny committee and the bank officers. Moreover, the objections raised by the party against CEC Raja's show-cause notice were also dismissed, Geo News said.

Last month, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan on Monday was granted protective bail in one case by Lahore High Court (LHC) while the hearing of the second is yet to commence, reported Dawn.

On February 2, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) ruling in a prohibited funding case.

It is pertinent to note here that the Investigation Agency had registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding. The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor