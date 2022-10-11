Pak Prez unsure about Imran's 'US Conspiracy' narrative

Islamabad, Oct 11 Pakistan's President Arif Alvi, who belongs to Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), seems to be slowly but surely siding ways from the narrative of his party leader as he expressed dissatisfaction over the former Prime Ministers claim over the US led conspiracy of regime change being behind his ouster from the government.

President Alvi said: "I am convinced that there should be an investigation on this, but I do not agree that there was a conspiracy."

Calling for an investigation into the issue of cypher, which Khan claims was the reason why his government was ousted off power through a no-confidence motion against him in Parliament, President Alvi said that while Pakistan has issued a demarche to Washington, stating that the words used by the US Under Secretary Donald Lu were inappropriate, it was imported to have a thorough probe into the matter with an aim to settle the dust of uncertainty that prevails in the country's political circle.

"I am not convinced about a conspiracy for the removal of the government of Imran Khan but I did sent ahead a letter on the issue to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, asking for a probe to remove the doubts in the PTI chief's mind," he said.

The President's remarks come amid Khan's months-long campaign, engaging with the masses with the narrative that his government was ousted off power by the US-led conspiracy of regime change in the country, which he claims was implemented by local political handlers and the military establishment.

Alvi was appointed as the President by Khan and was the one who approved dissolving assembly in view of the same regime change claim.

However, it seems that the President is parting ways from the same and is clearly hinting towards leaving the ranks of Khan, at least on the matter of the regime change narrative.

Alvi also stated that he preferred to remain impartial, when asked about his role and efforts to bridge the gap between the current coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khan.

He even went on to say that affiliation with PTI was a thing of the past.

"PTI is my past.. It is a very good past."

President Alvi's surprising inclination away from Khan is significant and can prove to be a major deteriorating factor in the political standing, the call for long march and the campaign of the former leader against the current sitting government.

