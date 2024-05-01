Pak Prez Zardari appoints Rana Sanaullah as PM's adviser

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 1 : President Asif Ali Zardari has appointed Rana Sanaullah, the Punjab President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as the Prime Minister's adviser on political and public affairs, Dawn reported.

This decision, made under Article 93(1) of the Constitution, follows Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recommendation.

Sanaullah will assume the rank of a federal minister. Speaking on Geo News' program 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath', Sanaullah disclosed his meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss his inclusion in the federal government. However, the final decision was deferred to PML-N's leader Nawaz Sharif, pending his return from China, Dawn reported.

This development occurs shortly after the surprising appointment of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as the deputy prime minister by the PML-N government. Dar, a trusted associate of Nawaz, assumed the role without significant opposition from allies.

Sanaullah previously served as the interior minister in the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government.

He led PML-N's electoral campaign for the February 8 general polls but was defeated in NA-100's (Faisalabad-VI) contest by PTI-backed candidate Nisar Jutt, garnering 112,403 votes against Jutt's 131,996, Dawn reported.

