Pak province temporarily lifts curbs on market timings

Karachi, July 4 The government of Pakistan's Sindh province announced that it will lift the restrictions placed on market timings "in public interest" until July 10.

On June 17, the provincial government had imposed restrictions on the the operating hours of markets, shopping malls, wedding halls, and restaurants across the province for a month till July 16 in order to conserve electricity during the ongoing "energy crisis emergency", reports Dawn news.

Under the order, all markets, shops and shopping malls were ordered to close by 9 p.m., with medical stores, pharmacies, hospitals, petrol pumps, CNG stations, bakeries and milk shops among exceptions.

"The previous notification (regarding restrictions) shall come into force on July 11, instantly," the Sindh provincial government said in an advisory issued on Sunday.

Sindh's decision to lift the curb came a day after the Punjab government abolished the restriction of closing markets at 9 p.m., allowing traders and shopkeepers to avail the relaxation till July 9, the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Pakistan is currently facing an energy shortfall, with parts of the country witnessing hours-long loadshedding on a daily basis.

