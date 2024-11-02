Pak: Quetta Counter Terrorism Department registers FIR against unidentified terrorists over deadly Mastung blast

Quetta [Pakistan], November 2 : The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Quetta on Saturday registered FIR against unidentified terrorists under charges of terrorism over deadly Mastung blast, ARY News reported.

Nine people died and 22 others were injured in the deadly terrorist act on Friday that targeted a police van, as per ARY News.

Mostly schoolchildren died and were injured in the attack near a police mobile at Civil Hospital Chowk in Mastung. Police said that around seven to eight kilograms of explosives with ball bearings, were used in the explosive device for the attack, as per ARY News.

The attackers had targeted a police van on the security duty of a polio vaccination team.

The attack was widely condemned by leaders, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stating: "The attack on a school is the manifestation of terrorists' animosity to education in Balochistan."

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, in a statement on X, had condemned the blast saying it was "inhumane".

He said terrorists had now "targeted innocent children along with poor labourers", apparently referring to a recent attack that killed five security guards in Panjgur.

United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) also condemned the attack, emphasising the need to ensure the safety and protection of all children.

