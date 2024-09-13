Pak: Quetta police official kills incarcerated man accused of blasphemy, arrested

Quetta [Pakistan], September 13 : A police officer from Pakistan's Quetta allegedly murdered a man being held in the Kharotabad police station on the charges of blasphemy, Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported.

Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Baloch said on Thursday that the police officer accused of the murder was arrested, Dawn reported.

The arrested officer pretended he was a relative of the deceased before he shot him, Dawn reported.

As per the complaint, the blasphemy-accused man allegedly used objectionable words against the Prophet on a phone call. Dawn reported that his alleged conversation went viral on social media, triggering sharp criticism and protests. The police official said that an FIR was registered against him under Sections 295C and 34 of the Pakistan penal code and investigation was underway.

"We have registered an FIR (first information report) against the blasphemy suspect and arrested him soon after receiving information about the incident," Dawn quoted a senior police officer as saying.

The man was then taken under custody earlier this week and was taken to a fortified station as an angry mob demanded that he be handed over to them.

Protesters from the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and other religious parties had blocked traffic on the western bypass by placing burning tyres on the road and staged rallies and also targeted the police station with a hand grenade.

No one was harmed in the attack. District administration and senior police officers negotiated with the TLP leaders and managed to open the western bypass.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (JUI-P) Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan, in a Senate meeting expressed solidarity with the police official, saying that he would bear all his legal expenses.

"The police officer shot him because he expressed distrust in the legal system. It is wrong in terms of Shariat and the law. I don't blame the police official, I blame the legal system. We will not toletate anyone issuing blasphemous remarks against the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him)," Dawn quoted him as saying.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor