Pak: Rawalpindi reports highest one-day count of 95 dengue cases

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], October 13 : The number of dengue cases in Pakistan's Rawalpindi rose sharply, with 95 new cases being registered, the highest one-day count on Sunday, as per ARY News.

The total count rose to 2,736 since January 2024, as per ARY News.

229 dengue-affected patients are being treated in Rawalpindi, while six deaths have been reported in Rawalpindi this year. Over the past week, 997 new cases have been identified, bringing the total number of Dengue cases in Punjab for 2024 to 3,285, ARY News reported.

Pakistan's health department assured that all necessary arrangements to counter the outbreak are in place, with adequate stocks of medicine available in public hospitals across the province, as per ARY News.

Officials stressed that public vigilance and preventive measures are crucial to containing the spread of the virus across Pakistan's Punjab province.

On Saturday, Pakistan's Punjab Health Department has reported a surge in dengue cases, with 149 new cases emerging across the province in the last 24 hours, according to a report by ARY News.

According to the Punjab Health Department's latest figures, Rawalpindi continues to bear the brunt of the dengue outbreak with 134 cases reported. Bahawalpur and Lahore have also been affected, with three and two cases respectively. Furthermore, Sheikhupura, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Attock, Kasur, Mianwali, Khanewal, Nankana Sahib, and Narowal reported one case each.

During the last week, Punjab reported 997 new cases, bringing the total number of dengue cases to 3,285 for 2024.

The health department assured that all necessary arrangements to counter the outbreak are in place, with adequate stocks of medicine available in public hospitals across the province, ARY News reported.

Earlier on October 9, Rawalpindi declared a district-wide emergency in response to a significant surge in dengue cases. The Deputy Commissioner announced urgent measures to address the outbreak, including the establishment of emergency dengue counters across the district.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor