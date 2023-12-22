Pak: SC orders Election Commission to address Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf complaints about level-playing field

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 22 : The Pakistan apex court has directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to address all the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s complaints about not having a level playing field in the general elections, as reported by The News International.

The ECP and the attorney general have assured the court of cooperation.

Justice Athar Minallah, after hearing the petition of the PTI seeking a level-playing field in the upcoming elections, said, "Apparently," the allegation of not having a level-playing field was valid.

A three-member bench comprising acting chief justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Minallah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the petition filed by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan, The News International reported.

The director general of law of the ECP was also present at the court.

Moreover, the top court directed the ECP representative to meet the PTI counsels at 3 pm today to address the party's concerns.

The Supreme Court further ordered Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan to assist the ECP in the meeting with the PTI lawyers.

However, PTI founder Imran Khan's lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, said Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) orders were still being issued against their leaders despite the issuance of the election schedule.

Reportedly, neither the PTI candidates were being provided with the nomination papers nor were they allowed to submit them, he said.

At this, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood inquired why the ECP was not taking any steps to stop the issuance of the MPO orders.

Further, he stated that an order would be issued to the electoral authority to redress all the complaints after reviewing them, The News International reported.

Justice Shah also asked the attorney general about the solution to all these issues.

To maintain fairness, the attorney general added that the ECP should seek reports from all the inspector generals and ensure that no candidate faces any issues.

Moreover, Justice Masood directed all the IGs not to harass PTI candidates. The PTI's counsel said even lawyers were being arrested from the ROs' offices.

