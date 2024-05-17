Pak SC to hold suo motu hearing against Senator for remarks against judges, who alleged interference in judicial affairs

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 17 : Pakistan's Supreme Court is set to arbitrate on proceedings against Senator Faisal Vawda, on Friday after taking suo motu notice of his tirade against the Islamabad High Court over their letter alleging interference by spy agencies, The News International reported.

Senator Vawda on Wednesday came out against the judges of the Islamabad High Court in a press conference over their letter, alleging spying by intelligence agencies in judicial affairs, saying that the targeting of institutions should stop.

The top court took suo motu notice of the senator's remarks, according to the report.

A three-member bench, led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, will conduct the hearing, The News International reported.

"Stop targeting the institutions, enough is enough. If there is any interference by institutions, then provide evidence and we will stand together (against it)," the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said during the presser.

Claiming that the country's agencies were being targeted again and again, the Senator said, "Give evidence and we will stand with you."

"Put a ban on social media. Do it for the whole of Pakistan and not for yourself. Make laws for social media but make them for everyone," the Senator said, according to The News International.

The news conference by the lawmaker comes on the heels of a plea he filed with the registrar of the Islamabad High Court, calling for the disclosure of the correspondence between then-chief justice of the high court, Athar Minallah, and Justice Babar Sattar about the latter's green card.

The Senator's letter referred to the social media campaign against Justice Sattar, accusing him of holding a green card, by virtue of which permanent residency is granted in the US, and having a business interest in a private school in the country.

In response to the campaign, the public relations officer of the Islamabad High Court said in a statement, "Justice Babar Sattar has never had any nationality other than that of Pakistan. He studied law at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar and pursued graduate education at Harvard Law School. He worked as a lawyer with a law firm in New York and while living and working in the US, was issued a Permanent Resident Card (also called green card) after being regarded as a person of extraordinary ability. He left his job in the US in 2005 and returned to Pakistan and has lived and worked in Pakistan since then."

The apex court's suo motu notice came hours after the high court responded to Senator Vawda's letter, stating, "The information sought by the high court from lawyers being considered for elevation/appointment as a judge does not include information regarding residency and/or citizenship of any country other than Pakistan."

Thereafter, the high court's registrar wrote to Vawda on behalf of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, saying that holding such a residency or citizenship is not a disqualification for a judge under the country's constitution, The News International reported.

