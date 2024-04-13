Pak: Section 144 imposed in Pishin ahead of opposition's gathering

Pishin (Balochistan) [Pakistan], April 13 : Ahead of the joint opposition's scheduled gathering on April 13, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been enforced in Pishin, as reported by ARY News.

The Deputy Commissioner of Pishin issued a notification stating, "Section 144 has been imposed to ensure public safety and maintain law and order."

Under this provision, gatherings of more than five individuals within the city are prohibited, and the obstruction of main highways and roads is strictly forbidden, ARY News reported.

This decision follows the announcement by the newly formed Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aaeen (Constitution Protection Movement), a coalition of six opposition parties, to hold a public gathering in Pishin.

The alliance, chaired by Mahmood Khan Achakzai, named itself "Tehreek Tahafuz-e-Aaeen" against the government.

During a meeting hosted by Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, attended by Omar Ayub of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sahibzada Hamid Raza of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), Mahmood Khan Achakzai of Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Allama Nasir Abbas of Majlis-e-Wadhat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), and Liaquat Baloch of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), it was decided that Mahmood Achakzai would lead the coordination committee.

Omar Ayub confirmed that two public gatherings would be held in Balochistan on Saturday, April 13, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile on Friday. the Baloch Yakjehti Committee continued its protests against the alleged enforced disappearances of Baloch people. The committee highlighted the case of Naeem Rehmat's case who was allegedly forcefully disappeared on March 17, 2022, from Aman Aatoz Turbat.

The committee said that despite continuous protests, including a recent demonstration on the day of Eid, aimed at securing his safe release, the administration's failure to provide a meaningful response only compounds the suffering and uncertainty for his family. The family has been protesting since the day of Eid, blocking CPEC Road in Shapuk. The BY Committee urged people in the surrounding areas to support them.

