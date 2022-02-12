Pak security forces have abducted dozens from Balochistan after suicide attacks

By IANS | Published: February 12, 2022 02:42 PM2022-02-12T14:42:04+5:302022-02-12T14:55:47+5:30

New Delhi, Feb 12 Pakistani security forces have abducted dozens of individuals from Panjgur in Balochistan in the ...

Pak security forces have abducted dozens from Balochistan after suicide attacks | Pak security forces have abducted dozens from Balochistan after suicide attacks

Pak security forces have abducted dozens from Balochistan after suicide attacks

Next

New Delhi, Feb 12 Pakistani security forces have abducted dozens of individuals from Panjgur in Balochistan in the past few days after the massive attacks on security forces.

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Voice for baloch missing persons disclaimerVoice for baloch missing persons disclaimer