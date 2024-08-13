Pak Senator links arrest of former ISI chief Faiz with Imran Khan's party, says "many big figures about to fall"

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 13 : Following the arrest of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid, Pakistan independent Senator Faisal Vawda has said that it is just the beginning of "many more to come," Geo News reported.

He linked the former ISI chief's arrest by the military with Imran Khan founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"This is just the beginning; many big figures are about to fall," he said, in a thinly veiled attack on PTI.

Vawda hailed the development as an "excellent decision" made for the good of the nation, promising to hold anyone responsible for any harm done to Pakistan.

"The process of accountability will be seen in the country," he said.

Additionally, he asserted that Imran Khan, the founder of the PTI, who is currently in prison, and his party will soon have to pay the consequences, calling the PTI and the former spy chief "two sides of the same coin," according to Geo News.

Notably, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced the arrest of the former ISI chief, saying that he was taken into custody by the army over allegations of land grabbing and snatching valuables from the owner of a private housing society.

Appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against the former ISI chief under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, Rana Sanaullah, Pakistan's prime minister advisor on political and public affairs, praised Hamid's arrest as well, stating that it will increase public trust and respect for the Pakistan Army.

He added that the former general was among those who signed the agreement during the Faizabad sit-in and that the court martial procedure will proceed in accordance with military law, according to Geo News.

He claimed that Hamid played a part in the manipulation of individuals to pull off the Faizabad sit-in and that the investigation will reveal all the relevant details.

"Multiple irregularities must have been found in this regard," he said, asking to sticking to the ISPR's statement in the matter.

