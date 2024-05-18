Pak Senator rebukes IHC judges' remarks, demands evidence for calling him "proxy" over spy agencies' interference in judicial affairs

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 : Pakistan independent Senator Faisal Vawda rebuked the remarks by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and demanded evidence for being called a 'proxy' after the Senator came out against the judges of the IHC over their letter, alleging spying by intelligence agencies in judicial affairs, reported ARY News.

The High Court had taken exception when Justice Athar Minallah while pointing towards the AGP at a hearing, regretted that the judiciary was "being threatened through proxies".

Senator Faisal Vawda, on Friday, castigated the remarks by IHC Judge Athar Minallah.

In an ARY News program 'Aitraaz Hai,' Vawda asserted not to remain silent but to seek proof of this allegation, as it is his democratic right as a Pakistani national to question.

Emphasising that it is his democratic right as a Pakistani national to question these accusations, Vawda said that no one should make such claims without having proof to support the allegations, ARY News reported.

He further expressed his readiness to appear before the Chief Justice on June 5, adding that it is an honour to appear and get a chance to address before an 'impartial bench'.

Moreover, Vawda said that he would accept the Supreme Court judge's decision and is willing to apologise if found guilty, as reported by ARY News.

Earlier on Friday, the Pakistan apex court issued contempt of court notices to independent Senator Faisal Vawda and MQM-Pakistan MNA Mustafa Kamal over anti-judiciary rhetoric.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa and including Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan heard the case.

The apex took suo moto notice of a press conference held by Senator Faisal Vawda who demanded evidence of interference in the judiciary.

"Stop targeting the institutions, enough is enough. If there is any interference by institutions, then provide evidence and we will stand together (against it)," the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader said during the presser.

Claiming that the country's agencies were being targeted again and again, the Senator said, "Give evidence and we will stand with you."

