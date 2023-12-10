Pak: Severe shortage of life-saving drugs in Karachi worries patients, citizens

Karachi [Pakistan], December 10 : Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, is currently facing a severe shortage of essential medicines, including life-saving drugs, which has worried patients and citizens in the city, as reported by ARY News.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

According to the report by ARY News, citing sources, Karachi and its residents are severely affected by a shortage of medicines, including vaccines, insulin for diabetes management, epilepsy drugs and several other products.

Meanwhile, medicines to control blood pressure and other life-saving drugs are being sold at high prices in the black market.

The shortage is causing severe problems for patients and citizens.

Moreover, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) launched a crackdown last month against an artificial shortage of life-saving medicines.

However, despite their action, the illegal sale of essential medicines continued, reported ARY News.

Additionally, the health authorities initiated the registration process for new life-saving drugs and also fastened the efforts to implement the plan for bringing other medicines back to the pharmacies.

Meanwhile, an alternative drug of some other medicine containing a rare formula has also been registered.

Last month, under the guidance of interim Health Minister Nadeem Jan, authorities have launched a crackdown on medicine profiteering across Pakistan.

During the operation in Lahore, significant measures were taken against those selling medicines above the approved prices, as reported by the spokesperson.

The crackdown revealed that Heparin injections, medications for tuberculosis, epilepsy, cancer, and life-saving drugs were being illicitly sold at prices exceeding the officially sanctioned rates, according to ARY News.

The spokesperson detailed instances of malpractice, stating that Tegeral, an epilepsy medicine, was being sold for Pakistani Rupee (PKR) 1300 to 1400 instead of the approved PKR 260 per box.

Minister Jan further asserted that the DRAP task force would take decisive action against individuals engaged in profiteering. "The task force of DRAP will take full action against the profiteers," the minister added, according to ARY News.

