Pak: Shehbaz Sharif-led govt, JUI-F fail to reach consensus on constitutional amendments

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 16 : The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held discussions with Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman after the government refused to take the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) into confidence about constitutional modification.

According to sources close to the situation, PTI has spoken with the leader of the JUI-F, and there has been no resolution to the issues about constitutional revisions between Maulana Fazlur Rehman and the government.

According to sources, Maulana and the PTI delegation are scheduled to meet later today.

After his meeting with government officials, Maulana Fazl will arrange to hold meetings with the opposition as well.

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif summoned a federal cabinet meeting to consider a draft of a constitutional package likely to be tabled in parliament on Sunday.

The constitutional modifications was the key agenda to be brought before the Senate and National Assembly following their approval by the federal cabinet, according to ARY News.

One of the other elements in the constitutional package which was presented to the Senate and National Assembly on Sunday was extending the tenure of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) by three years.

