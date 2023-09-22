Pak: Sikh community seeks police protection as discrimination against minority communities continues

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], September 22 : A Sikh 'Hakeem' has alleged that he received a threatening letter from an unidentified person when travelling from Saddar to Taxila, following which he requested police protection for his community, Dawn reported.

Ram Singh, a resident of Dhoke Maskeen Hassanabdal, reported in a First Information Report (FIR) to the Cantt police that he is a practician of herbal medicine and his clinic is along Sohan Highway. He departed from Saddar towards Taxila in a passenger waggon around one-and-a-half months ago.

He said that as the waggon came to a halt at Peshawar Road after navigating a traffic light, two people riding a motorcycle stopped nearby. The riders, according to him, threw a note on his lap before speeding away.

Ram said that they would soon exterminate Sikhs in Hazro, Hassanabad, Taxila, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad as he read the letter. "This is not a Sikh country; it is a Muslim country."

In the FIR, he further stated that they would send these letters to Hassanabad and be prepared for the repercussions, according to Dawn.

Ram claimed that once he went to his neighbourhood to show them the letter, he was encouraged not to contact the police, so he refrained from making any complaints online. He made the decision to file a FIR since their entire community was in danger of losing its lives.

The Cantt police have filed an FIR and began an inquiry in response to Ram's allegation, Dawn reported.

