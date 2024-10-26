Pak: Study shows serious concerns over Karachi's poor air quality

Karachi [Pakistan], October 26 : A senior expert in his study raised serious concerns over the increase in the level of air pollution during a press conference on Friday at the Aga Khan University (AKU), affecting the respiratory health of the people in Karachi district of Pakistan, as per a report by Dawn.

According to The Dawn, the expert shared findings of the study titled 'Impact of fine particulate pollution exposures on respiratory health in a mega city of Pakistan'. The study shows evidence of particulate matter (PM2.5) causing respiratory issues in the Karachi district of Pakistan.

According to the study, high levels of black carbon, sulphate, ammonium and nitrate have contributed to poor air quality, affecting the health of the masses.

Prof Zafar Fatimi, Section Head, Environmental, Occupational Health and Climate Change, Community Health Sciences at AKU said, "We have seen a 25 to 30 per cent increase in hospital admissions and ER visits on a daily basis and found children under one year, adults above 65 years and people with compromised immunity levels very vulnerable."

He further highlighted "Here, we are talking about hospital admissions. But, poor air quality affects everyone, including those with strong immunity levels. The harmful particles we are inhaling all the time are slowly affecting our bodily functions."

As reported by Dawn, the professor said that patients admitted to the hospital are in critical condition due to severe air pollution. The findings of the study demonstrated a significant increase in hospital admissions and emergency rooms (ER) due to an increase in respiratory problems.

According to the report, road traffic and pollution emitted by industries are the major reasons behind the pollution. The issue of poor air quality is due to mismanagement, which can hamper the life expectancy rate in the city.

PM 2.5 is a mixture of different unhealthy chemicals that can lead to premature mortality, heart disease, lung infection, asthma attack, and chronic bronchitis. Breathing such unhealthy particulate matter can risk human life.

