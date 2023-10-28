Pak: Terrorists carried out two attacks on security forces

Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], October 28 : Terrorists launched two separate attacks on security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces as quoted by ARY News.

In the Tirah area of Khyber District, an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted, resulting in an intense exchange of fire.

As a result, one terrorist was killed, and two terrorists were injured and subsequently apprehended by security forces, the ISPR said in a statement.

These terrorists were found in possession of weapons and ammunition and had been actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, as well as engaging in the targeted killing of innocent civilians in the area, as reported by ARY News.

In another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated in the Sarwekai area of the South Waziristan District.

Two soldiers, Sepoy Banaras Khan (23 years old, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Abdul Karim (23 years old, resident of District Khyber), lost their lives in the line of duty.

A sanitisation operation is currently underway to eliminate the remaining terrorists in the area.

The ISPR reaffirmed that Pakistan's security forces remain resolute in their determination to eradicate the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices made by their soldiers only serve to strengthen this resolve, ARY News reported.

