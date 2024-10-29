Pak: Thieves dressed as cops rob Polish tourists of USD 1,800

Karachi [Pakistan], October 29 : Polish tourists visiting cash-strapped Pakistan's Karachi were allegedly robbed of over USD 1,800 by dacoits dressed as police officials, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday in Khayaban-e-Mujahid, police officials told ARY News.

The police officials told ARY News that the tourists were not accompanied by security personnel and did not inform the authorities about their visit. The police added that the victims' statements have been recorded, but none have lodged a report.

Earlier on May 31, a house in Lahore's Millat Park area was looted by two alleged robbers dressed as policemen, ARY News reported.

According to the victim's statement, the culprits, wearing police uniforms, forcibly entered the residence, claiming to be personnel from the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and fled after looting the house.

"The intruders continued to present themselves as law enforcement officers while conducting the robbery", the resident told ARY News.

The victim further claimed that the alleged robbers stole eight mobile phones and cash amounting to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 225,000 during the ordeal. Meanwhile, the victim sought legal action against the unknown individuals.

In an unprecedented incident that occurred in the vicinity of Hadyara on Friday, seven people dressed in Punjab police uniforms burgled a house and escaped without a hitch, ARY News reported.

The individuals stole jewellery from the house worth Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 3.5 million along with cash and motorcycles, ARY News reported.

The residents have registered a complaint of the incident in their local police station and a formal case has been registered on the matter. A man allegedly involved in misbehaving and manhandling a traffic police official was put behind bars in Lahore on March 18, as per ARY News.

A case was also registered against the accused at the Anarkali police station on behalf of a traffic warden Inspector Kamran Bokhari. According to the traffic inspector, the accused filmed him and other staffers soon after he got hold of his documents that were given to him after paying a challan fee.

