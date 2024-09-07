Pak: Torrential rain affects over 2 lakh students in Sindh province

Karachi [Pakistan], September 7 : Pakistan's Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh led a meeting to address the widespread damage caused by the recent rains in the province, ARY News reported.

Director Operations of PDMA Sindh shared alarming figures, and revealed that over 2,30,000 students have been affected by the rains, as per ARY News report.

Over 3,25,245 acres of standing crops have been damaged, severely impacting agriculture. The floods left 1,41,601 people homeless.

On Thursday, the PDMA report stated that torrential rains in Balochistan claimed 40 lives, ARY News report stated.

"Overall, 24 children, 13 men and three women have died in various rain-related incidents in the province, such as lightning strikes, roof and wall collapses," ARY News quoted the report by PDMA.

Ninteen people have been injured, including three men, two women and 14 children. The rain also caused significant property damage, with 1,591 houses thoroughly damaged and 15,797 houses partly affected in Baluchistan, according to the report.

Flooding also damaged hundreds of acres' crops and 197 kilometers of roads. Moreover, seven bridges were also damaged in flash floods.

The report states that 593 animals died due to lightning strikes and other incidents related to rain.

Heavy rainfall and flash floods have affected three health units in Jaffar Abad district and one each in Kachhi and Loralai districts of the province, PDMA reported, as per ARY News.

As of August 31, incessant rain in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resulted in the deaths of at least 88 people since July 1, the News International reported citing a report by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to PDMA authorities, the heavy rainfall has led to widespread destruction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the fatalities including 43 children, 26 men, and 19 women.

