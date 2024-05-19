Pak: Woman doctor accidentally fires gun on her patient

Safdarabad [Pakistan], May 19 : In a shocking incident, a female doctor inadvertently shot her patient at the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Safdarabad, Sheikhupura, as reported by ARY News.

The doctor in question, identified as Hina Manzoor, had reportedly kept a pistol in her purse while on duty. The firearm discharged while she attempted to retrieve it, resulting in a gunshot wound on the arm of the patient, Asia Bibi.

Acting swiftly, the doctor transported the injured patient to Sheikhupura Hospital in her own vehicle.

Subsequently, the family of the injured patient corroborated the incident. However, the hospital administration declined to provide CCTV footage to journalists, adding a layer of mystery to the unfolding events.

In a separate occurrence, tragedy struck in the Gujranwala district of Punjab province when a woman accidentally fatally shot herself while cleaning her husband's pistol.

Police reports indicate that the woman was engaged in the cleaning process when the firearm discharged, leading to her death.

Law enforcement swiftly responded, cordoning off the area to gather evidence and facilitate medico-legal procedures at a nearby hospital where the body was taken.

"We are investigating the incident from all angles," affirmed the police, indicating a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

This unfortunate incident echoes a previous case in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Johar block 11 area, where a 30-year-old man lost his life after accidentally shooting himself while cleaning a gun at his residence.

Additionally, two individuals sustained injuries in the incident, underscoring the inherent risks associated with firearm handling and maintenance, ARY News reported.

