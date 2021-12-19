Pakistan: 1 killed, 10 injured in Quetta's blast

A person was killed and 10 other suffered injuries on Saturday in a blast in Quetta's Shahrah-e-Iqbal.

The injured include women and a child, sources told Geo News.

The police said that cars and motorcycles on Shahrah-e-Iqbal were damaged as a result of the blast.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the incident, vowing that the government would ensure the best possible medical facilities for those injured.

DIG Fida Hussain said explosive material was affixed on the motorcycle, and that the police and the bomb disposal squad were currently investigating the blast.

( With inputs from ANI )

