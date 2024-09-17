Pakistan: 37 people rescued by police in Sindh

Kandhkot [Pakistan], September 17 : Thirty-seven people, including ten women and five children, were rescued by Kandhkot local police from the jurisdiction of the Badani police station, according to a report by ARY News on Tuesday.

Authorities stated that the victims had been lured to the Katcha region of Kashmore district in Sindh province under false pretences of employment opportunities.

As per ARY News, police swiftly responded to the information they received, intercepting the victims' journey to Kashmore's Katcha district and safely transporting all rescued individuals to the SSP office.

Earlier, the Punjab government had announced a bounty of Rs 10 million on the heads of dacoits in the Katcha region, following orders from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

This initiative is part of an intensified campaign against criminals, particularly those involved in violent crimes against law enforcement, according to ARY News.

The announcement also specified that a reward of Rs 5 million has been offered for the capture of the most wanted bandits, with additional rewards of Rs 2.5 million for the arrest of terrorists and other criminals.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised the government's commitment to prosecuting terrorists who have targeted law enforcement officers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor