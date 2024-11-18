Pakistan: 56 new cases of dengue reported in Lahore in 24 hours

Lahore [Pakistan], November 18: Pakistan's health department has reported 56 new cases of dengue in the past 24 hours in Lahore, ARY News reported.

The Department of Health Care reported 7,451 dengue cases in Pakistan's Punjab province this year.

According to ARY News, Rawalpindi saw a major rise in cases of dengue. Rawalpindi reported 47 new cases with 3 cases from Chakwal, and a single case reported in Attock and Multan.

The spokesperson for the Health Department assured the public that hospitals are "well-equipped with necessary medications" and are ready to handle the toll of patients.

Health officials also urged residents to maintain proper hygiene, remove stagnant water around their homes to prevent the spread of dengue. They further called for public cooperation with health teams working in high-risk areas.

Recently, Pakistan's health department reported 65 new cases of dengue in Rawalpindi district of Pakistan. Four cases were reported from Chakwal while two cases were reported from Sialkot. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered 891 cases of dengue with the total cases rising to the 3000 mark.

The locals also criticised the government over the ongoing rise in cases and said, "Health authorities only remember to spray for mosquitoes when the season is in full swing. Our area is a dengue hotspot, with numerous cases reported each year, yet there has been no awareness campaign or fumigation efforts so far."

To support the public, the Health Department has set up a helpline at 1033 for any dengue-related inquiries and reports. Authorities are emphasizing the importance of raising awareness and following preventive measures to help control the spread of dengue in Punjab.

The World Health Organisation has claimed," "Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue, and early detection and access to proper medical care greatly lower fatality rates of severe dengue."

