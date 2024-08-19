Pakistan: 8 killed, 7 injured in bus-trailer collision

Islamabad, Aug 19 At least eight people were killed and seven others injured on Monday in a collision between a bus and a trailer in Ghotki district of Pakistan's southern Sindh province, the rescue service reported.

The accident took place in the wee hours on the Sukkur-Multan motorway near the Malook Wali area of the district when a speedy passenger bus hit the trailer, resulting in casualties, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the rescue service.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue workers reached the site and shifted the victims to a local hospital, the reports said, adding that the rescue operation faced immense difficulties due to rain.

The deceased included women and children, while four of the injured were in critical condition, said the motorway police.

Investigation is underway into the accident.

Further details awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor