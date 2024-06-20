Pakistan: Ahmadi community allegedly faces arrests over Eid rituals

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 20 : The Ahmadi community in Pakistan is reportedly enduring severe persecution, with recent incidents of arrests emerging during Eid-al-Adha celebrations.

According to reports and social media claims, several members of the Ahmadi community were arrested under allegations of performing animal sacrifices, which are prohibited for Ahmadis under Pakistani law. Ahmadis are classified as non-Muslims in Pakistan and are barred from observing certain Islamic rituals.

Prominent Pakistani journalist Arshad Yousafzai shared a video on social media platform X alleging that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) extremists, in collaboration with the Sindh Police, detained Ahmadis in Karachi simply for celebrating Eid. "It's beyond understanding on whose behalf police and TLP terrorists are conducting this aggressive campaign against a peaceful community. Why is this happening?" Arshad questioned.

https://x.com/Arshadyousafzay/status/1802763780104896903?t=JR_uDqb73ojS54MTwFuHsw&s=08

Social media echoed similar sentiments, with users like Forooq Ahmad highlighting instances across Pakistan, particularly in Punjab, where Ahmadis faced harassment and arrests during Eid festivities. Forooq Ahmad mentioned the case of Mubasher Iqbal from Toba Tek Singh, who was reportedly arrested at home for sacrificing a goat, an act considered illegal for Ahmadis.

The incidents have sparked renewed discussions on religious freedom and human rights in Pakistan, where minority communities, including Ahmadis, face systematic discrimination and violence.

https://x.com/MonaChaudhryy/status/1802735844190560428?t=JHVqucTijqIl9McgczvGTw&s=08

Even during his Eid sermon, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, World Head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, condemned the injustices perpetrated by extremist religious leaders in Pakistan. The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community's International Press & Media Office posted on X, "Even on this joyous day of Eid-ul-Adha, so-called clerics are preventing Ahmadi Muslims from the sacrificial rites and traditions of Eid. Ahmadi Muslims are being arrested, harassed, and persecuted merely for taking part in the Islamic rites and joys of Eid which Muslims around the world are commemorating."

https://x.com/pressahmadiyya/status/1803022105425956899

"The acts of these radical clerics show they have no fear of God and consider persecution as a service to God. But they are trying to take the place of God by determining who is a Muslim and who is not. Quoting 22:38 of the Holy Qur'an, His Holiness said animal sacrifice alone will not please God. Instead, it is the righteousness of the heart which reaches Him."

International organisations have consistently called on Pakistan to uphold its commitments to human rights and protect religious minorities from persecution. The ongoing challenges faced by the Ahmadi community underscore broader issues of intolerance and discrimination prevailing in Pakistani society.

As Ahmadis strive for their basic rights and religious freedoms, their plight serves as a poignant reminder of the deep-seated issues of intolerance that continue to plague Pakistani society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor