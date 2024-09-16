Pakistan: Amid worsening human rights situation, another bullet-riddled body found in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], September 16 : A body riddled with bullets was found in a forest in Kech district, Balochistan province of Pakistan, The Balochistan Post reported on Monday, citing local police.

Authorities reported that the body was found in the Dazan Tump forest.

The victim has been identified as Mohsin, son of Baig Muhammad. He was originally from the Mand area but was residing in Gomazi.

According to police, the deceased had been shot. The body was taken into police custody before being handed over to the family after the completion of legal formalities.

Further details surrounding the circumstances of the death remain unknown, according to Balochistan Post.

Notably, such incidents frequently take place in the Balochistan province.

Earlier in August, five bullet-riddled bodies were found tied to an electricity poll in the Chaghi town of Pakistan's Balochistan province, Express Tribune reported citing officials.

The spot where the bodies were found is close to Pakistan's border with Afghanistan and Iran.

The bodies recovered by the police appeared to be killed in brutal execution. The bodies were transported to the district headquarters hospital in Chaghi, where they now awaited identification, they added.

The discovery of these bodies has sent shockwaves through the area, particularly the areas close to the Afghan border.

Notably, Balochistan is home to several violent groups, which carry out repeated attacks against state oppression, demanding a greater share of the region's resources and concerns over China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Earlier on Sunday, another youth was reportedly forcibly disappeared by Pakistani security forces in the coastal city of Gwadar amid worsening human rights situation in Balochistan, The Balochistan Post reported.

Zubair Baloch, son of Umar, was allegedly detained from the Dasht Dhor Kundag area, the report stated, citing local sources. He was taken to an undisclosed location, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

This incident adds to the growing number of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

In a similar incident on Thursday, two lawyers in Quetta were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces but were released following protests from the Balochistan Bar Council and other legal bodies.

Pakistan has a long history of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, many of which have targeted human rights and minority defenders critical of the government and the military, as well as persons suspected or accused of involvement in the opposition, The Balochistan Post reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor